IPL betting racket busted in Vijayawda, 18 arrested, Rs 6.45 lakh seized

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a major crackdown on illegal cricket betting racket, Krishna police on Sunday arrested 18 persons for placing bets on the IPL matches through online application (Senex-365). The cops also seized Rs 6.45 lakh cash, a television set, and 17 mobile phones from their possession.

Krishna district Superintendent of Police M Ravindranath Babu received communication about the involvement of a few persons in cricket betting under Nuzvid rural police station limits. The SP has directed Nuzvid DSP N Srinivasulu to constitute two special teams to intensify vigil in Nuzvid town.

Disclosing the details before the media persons at Machilipatnam, Ravindranath Babu said that one of the teams constituted by Enforcement ASP Vakul Jindal received a tip-off on October 5 about illegal betting at M Venkateswara Rao’s house in Pothireddypadu village of Nuzvid Mandal.

A team of officials conducted surprise checks at Rao’s house. During their checks, the officials observed that bets have been placed on Delhi Capitals - Royal Challengers Bangalore teams by the main accused Mogilisetti Venkateshwarlu (Admin) from Kandukur in Prakasam district and sub-bookies M Venkateswara Rao, Chintha Samba Siva Rao, and Macherla Seethaiah.

“All of them were arrested and during our preliminary inquiry, we came to know that Mogilisetti Venkateshwarlu is the kingpin of the racket and recovered seven mobile phones, Rs 45,000 cash, a television set, and equipment used for illegal betting,” the SP said.

“During our investigation, we came to know that the online application was created by one Rohan. He shared the application link, user id, and password to Venkateshwarlu. The same has been forwarded by the prime accused of sub-bookies. We came to know that the accused has done financial transactions through Google Pay, Phone Pe, and Paytm mobile applications. Based on the transactions, we identified that those punters are from Kandukur in Prakasam district and Jaggayyapeta in Krishna district,” he added.