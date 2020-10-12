Two thieves held in connection with Anjaneya Swamy temple theft

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Mylavaram police on Sunday arrested two persons in connection with the theft that took place at Anjaneya Swamy temple in Ganapavaram village of Mylavaram Mandal on October 5.

Following the directions of Krishna SP M Ravindranath Babu, three special teams have been constituted to nab the accused after examining the CCTV footage.

As part of their investigation, the police have identified Rampalli Aronu (25), a resident of Chitti Nagar in Vijayawada and B Ismailu (38), a resident of Illaru village in Khammam district of Telangana. The duo was taken into custody while roaming suspiciously near Mylavaram bus stand. They were sent to judicial custody.