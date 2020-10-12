VMC seizes 100 kg of rotten fish from Ramalingeswara Nagar shop

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The VMC public health officials seized 100 kg of rotten fish stored in a refrigerator from a shop at Ramalingeswara Nagar in the city on Sunday.

A fine of Rs 3,000 was imposed on the fish stall. In a press release, VMC veterinary assistant surgeon A Ravi Chand said that the enforcement teams conducted surprise checks at Kothapet, Besant Road, Patamata, Ramalingeswara Nagar and other places in the city. Despite the orders issued by the VMC limiting the business hours of meat and chicken stalls from 6 am to 11 am in view of Covid spread, several of them violated the guidelines. A fine of Rs 5,800 was imposed and cases were registered against them under the Public Health Act, he added.