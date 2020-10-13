13,000 to have darshan on Moola Nakshatram day at Kanaka Durga temple

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: For Navaratri festivities at the Kanaka Durga temple atop Indrakeeladri, beginning October 17, the temple authorities stated that as many as 10,000 online darshan tickets will be issued per day, which will be increased to 13,000 on the all-important Moola Nakshatram day (October 21). Devotees will be allowed darshan from 3 am till 9 pm. On the Dasara festivities beginning October 17, devotees will be allowed darshan from 9 am till 8 pm. Rituals such as Snapana Thirumanjanam, Bala Boga Nivedana and Nitya Archanadikams will be conducted on the opening day, Krishna district collector A Md Imtiaz told reporters on Monday.

On Day Two, the devotees will be allowed darshan from 5 am till 8 pm. Two ticket scanning points have been arranged near the temple toll gate and on the hill shrine.The officials requested the devotees to carry their own water bottles. Pushkar ghats and tonsure halls will remain closed.

Darshan will be suspended for two hours between 12 pm and 2 pm on October 24, when the presiding deity will be adorned in two alankarams-Sri Durga Devi and Sri Mahishasura Mardhini. In view of the coronavirus pandemic, queue lines will be sanitised with sodium hypochlorite solution every two hours. The devotees below 10 years and above 65 years will not be allowed to have darshan. Advance booking of darshan tickets was made available offline for the convenience of devotees at Madapati Guest House in One Town.

Six prasadam counters will be opened at Kanaka Durga Nagar. Tickets will be issued at the counters for the convenience of devotees. Arrangements are being made to supply 50,000 laddus per day and increase the number to two lakh on Moola Nakshatram day. One lakh laddus will be supplied from October 22.

Free prasadam such as pulihora and curd rice (250 gm) packets will be distributed to the devotees between 6 am and 6 pm.

To avoid mass gatherings, no cultural programmes will be conducted at Kanaka Durga Nagar. Medical camps will be arranged at all major locations in and around the hill shrine.Rituals such as Snapana Thirumanjanam, Bala Boga Nivedana and Nitya Archanadikams will be conducted on Day One, the officials said.

The civic body will set up cloak rooms and chappal stands near the Ratham Centre. Free bus service will be operated for convenience of devotees. Temporary toilets will be set up near Seethamma Vari Padalu, Boddu Bomma Centre, Durga Ghat and Kummaripalem Centre.

