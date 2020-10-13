24-year-old nurse found dead

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 24-year-old woman died of burn injuries at her residence in Hanumanpeta here on Monday. A man, who was present at the scene, is battling for his life at the government general hospital in the city. The victim was identified as Chinnari who worked as a nurse at a private Covid care centre. She and man are natives of Vissannapeta and knew each other, police said.

The incident took place around 9 pm. After being informed by locals, fire officials reached the spot, but the woman had already succumbed to the injuries by then. The police are suspecting that the man might have poured kerosene over her after she refused his love proposal. They are still investigating whether it is a case of suicide or murder.