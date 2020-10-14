STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Commuters face harrowing time as overnight rain floods roads, chokes drains in Vijayawada

The company has recently estimated that the project will most likely be completed by March 2022. 

Published: 14th October 2020 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2020 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

People wade through ankle-deep water on a busy road in city

People wade through ankle-deep water on a busy road in city I Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Due to heavy rain since Monday midnight, roads were flooded and several drains overflowed in the three administrative circles of the city paralaysing normal life. Commuters on several major roads such as Pinnamaneni Polyclinic Road, Jammichettu Centre, Shunabbattila Centre, Krishna Lanka, Maruthi Nagar, One Town, Vidyadharapuram and Kabela Centre faced a harrowing time while wading through knee-deep water on the roads. Expressing their ire, a section of residents urged the civic body to focus on improving basic amenities and ensure the completion of ongoing Storm Water Drain (SWD) project.

“Despite making several appeals to the civic body about the water-logging problem on roads in Moghalrajpuram and other areas, no concrete measures were taken to address the problem,” said Bathina Ramu, a shopkeeper on this stretch. 

“Every time, flood water mixed with sewage enters my shop during monsoon. Though the drainage system is developed under Storm Water Drain project, the authorities concerned failed to provide a proper channel for outflow. Focus should be laid in addressing the issue in view of public health,” Ramu appealed.

The public residing in several low-lying areas including KT Road, Panja Centre, Kothapeta, Auto Nagar, LBS Nagar, Kandrika, Rotary Nagar and other localities faced tough time as drain water entered their houses.

Speaking to TNIE, VMC chief engineer D Mariyanna said that the civic body has formulated an action plan to prevent flooding of low-lying areas during monsoon. As part of it, the executing firm of Storm Water Drain project has designed proposals for constructing culverts in the low-lying areas where drains are constructed to divert the drain water into the three channels flowing on the outskirts of the city. Works in this regard will commence soon, he said.

When asked about the status of the SWD project, the CE informed that the construction company has completed 253-km drain works of the actual 444-km length of drains. The company has recently estimated that the project will most likely be completed by March 2022. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vijayawada rains
India Matters
A flood-affected area in Hyderabad's Old City. (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad rains: 2-days' holiday, citizens told not to come out of their homes
Representational image. (Express Illustration)
Indian economy to bounce back with 8.8% growth in 2021: IMF
Rising Covid infection among kids latest worry
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Purchase deal with firms only after Covid-19 vaccines prove effective: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Chief economist of the IMF, Gita Gopinath
Global growth expected to slow to 3.5%: IMF Chief Gita Gopinath
Flood water passing under Moosarambagh bridge after 13 gates of the Himayatsagar reservoir were lifted in Hyderabad. (Videograb)
Hyderabad Flooded: 11 dead, including two-month old, city waterlogged
Gallery
Eighteen people have died in Hyderabad city and surrounding areas due to the incessant rains till Wednesday afternoon. (Photo | EPS)
Hyderabad floods: Shocking photos from ground zero as Telangana battle incessant rains | Roads indented, vehicles washed off
People walk through a flooded road after Vijayawada witnessed heavy rainfall due to deep depression in the Bay of Bengal. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Incessant rain in Andhra Pradesh wreaks havoc
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp