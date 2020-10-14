IITTM invites applications for admission

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Indian Institute of Tourism and Travel Management (IITTM), an autonomous body under the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, is inviting applications for admissions into courses offered at its Nellore, Noida, Bhubaneswar, Goa, and Gwalior branches.

Interested candidates can submit their applications before October 30 and visit http://www.iittm.ac.in. and www.iittmsouth.org for more information. The IITTM’s Nellore campus is spread over an area of 10 acres and has facilities such as AC classrooms, gyms, and Wi-Fi.