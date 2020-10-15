No pandals, public celebration during Dasara, violators to be booked: Vijayawada police

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Making it clear that Dasara celebration in public will not be allowed in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic, Vijayawada city commissioner of police (CP) Bathini Sreenivasulu has said violation of the order will attract punishment under Section 30 of the Police Act.

In a release on Wednesday, the commissioner said setting up pandals, public gathering during the nine-day festivity, from October 17 to 25, and idol immersion are banned as the same will compromise the physical distancing norm. “It is very clear that no idol of Goddess Durga shall be set up in any tent/pandal/public place, nor any kind of permission shall be granted for any procession during the festival. People shall be encouraged and advised to celebrate the festival at home,” the CP said in the note, adding people gathering in the name of celebration and creating a nuisance will be dealt with seriously.

Meanwhile, traffic restrictions have been imposed for the devotees visiting the Kanaka Durga temple during the festival. Vehicles on their way to Hyderabad from Visakhapatnam will be diverted through Ibrahimpatnam via Hanuman Junction, Nuzvid, Mylavaram and G Kondur from Friday. Similarly, vehicles from Hyderabad to Visakhapatnam will be diverted through Ibrahimpatnam, Mylavaram and Hanuman Junction.

Vehicles to Chennai from Visakhapatnam will be diverted through Hanuman Chirala via Hanuman Junction, Avanigadda, Repalle and Bapatla. Also, those going to Visakhapatnam from Guntur will be diverted through Ponnur, Repalle, Avanigadda and Hanuman Junction. The traffic police have also imposed restrictions on intercity buses and said those going towards Ibrahimpatnam will be diverted via Sitara Jn,