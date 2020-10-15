STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vijayawada gets its own cardiology, catheterization laboratory at New Government General Hospital

It was developed by the government under PPP mode with the support of Safe Nutrients Private Limited.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a sigh of relief for heart patients, a cardiology and catheterization laboratory began operation at the super-speciality block of the New Government General Hospital (GGH) here on Wednesday. District Collector A Md Imtiaz formally inaugurated the new facility in the presence of Director of Medical Education K Venkatesh. 

It was developed by the government under PPP mode with the support of Safe Nutrients Private Limited.
After the inauguration, the collector discussed with doctors the treatment procedure through the advanced equipment at the super speciality block. 

Speaking on the occasion, Imtiaz said the newly-constructed block is being utilised for the treatment of Covid patients and the new facility will help the doctors to treat those with cardiac ailments.

The doctors informed the collector that the new equipment can identify blockage in heart and those patients who need a bypass surgery. Similar labs exist in government hospitals in Tirupati, Visakhapatnam and Kurnool districts.

