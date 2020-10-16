DTC conducts checks at driving schools

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Transport Commissioner (DTC) M Purendra on Thursday conducted surprise checks at the driving schools and served notices to a few of them for violating the norms. In all, the district has 13 driving schools and during the checks, the officials have identified that many driving schools lack basic infrastructure.

Speaking on the occasion, Purendra said that the department came to know that driving schools are functioning in violation of the guidelines issued by the government. “During our inspection, we have identified that the driving schools are issuing only Form 5 for those who underwent training and convieniently ignoring Form 5A,” he said. The DTC also directed the driving school managements to procure oil measuring equipment within a week.

