Annual Navaratri festivities to begin at Kanaka Durga temple from today 

All roads leading to the temple are being spruced up and the work to erect barricades has also completed.

Published: 17th October 2020 05:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2020 07:14 AM

Durga temple illuminated with colourful lights on Friday | Prasant Madugula

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: All set for the annual Navaratri festivities atop Indrakeeladri beginning October 17. The nine-day festival will conclude on October 25.The officials of Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanams (SDMSD) said special ID cards will be issued to the devotees who have reserved their darshan slots online. Earlier, the officials released a poster of the festivities. 

All arrangements such as setting up of queue lines, construction of temporary shelters for devotees, decorating the temple and its premises, creating parking lots, command control room at Model Guest House, cloak rooms, chappal stands, toilets, information centres and medical camps have been completed, the officials said. 

All roads leading to the temple are being spruced up and the work to erect barricades has also completed. Welcome arches have been erected on the Canal Road, Bhavanipuram, Gollapudi, Enikepadu and other places. 

Temple executive officer (EO) MV Suresh Babu said that `5 crore is being spent for organising the festival. This year, pulihora prasadam would not be distributed among the devotees, he added.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit the temple on October 21 and present silk robes to the presiding deity on behalf of the government.

Commissioner of Police Bathini Sreenivasulu said a total of 1,597 police personnel, including 1,347 from various districts, will be providing security during the festival. The force will be divided into 23 different categories for crowd management and other duties atop Indrakeeladri and downhill. 

“We have made elaborate arrangements for the safety and security of devotees visiting Vijayawada. About 11 parking lots were allocated for the devotees visiting the city. We have set up information kiosks and control rooms at all identified locations for the convenience of devotees,” he added. 

Parking places for two-wheelers

Padmavati Ghat, Irrigation Office, Eagle Statue Point, 
Lotus Apartments near Kummaripalem Junction, 
RTC Workshop Road

Four-wheelers
Seethammavari Padalu, 
Gandhi Municipal High School, RTC Workshop Road

Buses
Punnami Ghat 

