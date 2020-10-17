STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Disha police to probe Tejaswini murder case

Cops seize mobile phones of duo; victim wrote on her Insta page that she was being harassed by a ‘psychopath’

Published: 17th October 2020 05:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2020 10:11 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh DGP Gautam Sawang

Andhra Pradesh DGP D Gautam Sawang (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A day after the murder of a 21-year-old engineering student Vankayalapati Divya Tejaswini who was killed by her alleged husband Budigi Nagendra Babu alias Chinna Swamy (25), the police officials have stumbled upon key evidence as the victim on her Instagram page wrote that she was being harassed by a ‘psychopath’ on Friday. 

Disha special officers M Deepika Patil and Krithika Shukla attended the funeral proceedings of Tejaswini at a church in Moghalrajpuram and promised the family of the victim to provide the necessary support and justice. 

“The case was now transferred to Disha police station where a DSP rank officer is investigating the case,” said Disha special officer Deepika Patil.

On Thursday morning, the accused Nagendra entered the victim’s house when she was alone and stabbed her to death before inflicting injuries on himself. As per the postmortem report, there were 17 stab wounds on Tejaswini’s body. 

Nagendra is undergoing treatment at Guntur General Hospital (GGH) as he wounded himself with a knife on his neck, abdomen and wrist. However, Nagendra claimed that he did not slit Tejaswini’s throat and that they secretly got married a year ago. 

In the Instagram post shared by Tejaswini on October 3, she stated that she was being harassed by a ‘psychopath’ and said that she was cheated by false promises. Tejaswini further rued that she came to know the true colours of the person with whom she travelled for more than two years. 

“After spending two years, I understood that this person has many ‘antagonist’ qualities. He is a psychopath. Really, I didn’t expect that from him,” Tejaswini stated in her post. 

However, Tejaswini did not name Nagendra specifically but based on the text messages exchanged between the duo, police came to a conclusion that she was not interested in relationship with Nagendra. 
“We are probing the case from all angles. Police seized mobile phones of the duo,” Deepika told.

In the WhatsApp messages, it was evident that Nagendra was desperate to gain Tejaswini’s trust and tried his best to bring her home. 

On the other hand, family members of Nagendra shared the photographs of Tejaswini and Nagendra claiming that they were married a year ago and Tejaswini’s parents opposed their relationship. They also alleged that Tejaswini’s parents tried to undo the marriage by changing her heart and also abused Nagendra several times when he approached them to bring his wife to his house. 

“The accused Nagendra will be questioned soon after he recovers.We are monitoring his health condition,” said the police.

Chargesheet will be filed in 7 days: DGP
Director General of Police D Gautam Sawang issued a statement condemning the incident and stated that the case is directly being monitored by Police Commissioner Bathini Sreenivasulu. He also vowed to file the charge-sheet in the case within seven days. “The Disha Act promises swift action in crimes against women within the stipulated time frame for investigation, chargesheet, prosecution and conviction. We are committed to safety and security of women and there is a huge need to stop this increasing criminal tendency in youngsters,” the DGP said.

