Hawala racket busted in Vijayawada, Rs 35 lakh cash seized

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Sleuths of Commissioner’s Task Force (CTF) busted a hawala racket while three gang members were exchanging money near Swathi Theatre under Bhavanipuram police station limits and seized Rs 35 lakh unaccounted cash from them on Saturday.

According to Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police KV Srinivasa Rao, they received reliable information that three persons - Ravi Venkata Narayana (40) of Vijayawada, Satyendra Singh Rajput (34) of Rajasthan and Tellakula Satyanarayana of Guntur district indulging in illegal money transactions and laid a trap.

When the prime accused Venkata Narayana was showing the code given by Satyendra Singh and handing over the cash to Satyanarayana, the CTF sleuths rushed to the spot. When they sought the bills for the money, the accused gave evasive answers. One bike and three mobile phones were also seized from them.