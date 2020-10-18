Home minister visits Tejaswini’s family, vows to render justice 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Disha police who took up the investigation of the 21-year-old engineering student’s murder case, on Saturday, met the parents of the victim at their residence in Christurajupuram under Machavaram police station limits and collected statements regarding the incident.

According to sources in the department, the Disha police questioned Divya Tejaswini’s father Joseph and mother about their daughter’s marriage with the accused Nagendra and tried to reconstruct the scene of offence.

Divya’s father Joseph, who is a driver by profession, demanded Disha police to take serious action against Nagendra who killed their daughter brutally and alleged that he is trying to portray it as ‘suicide pact’.

He told the police that the accused had stabbed Tejaswini 13 times. “It’s a pre-planned murder and the family members of the accused are trying to tarnish the image of Tejaswini by sharing her pictures online. If it was a suicide, is it possible to inflict 13 stabs or cut injuries on her body,” Joseph sought to know.

On the other hand, Tejaswini’s parents wrote a letter to Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha seeking justice for her daughter and demanded Nagendra be hanged or even killed in an ‘encounter’. “People like Nagendra should be killed in broad daylight so that others like him will have fear of law,” parents rued.

Later in the evening, Sucharitha visited the bereaved family and assured to render justice.

She also condemned the incident that created panic in the city and stated that the government will not tolerate such incidents. “A case has been registered under Section 302 and 304 of IPC and SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 and strict action would be taken against those who take a woman’s life for granted. Even Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy too expressed his concern about the incident and instructed officials to complete the investigation and other case proceedings in a week,” Sucharitha said.