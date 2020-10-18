STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Home minister visits Tejaswini’s family, vows to render justice 

He told the police that the accused had stabbed Tejaswini 13 times. 

Published: 18th October 2020 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2020 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes.(Photo | Aasawari Kulkarni, Feminism in India)

For representational purposes.(Photo | Aasawari Kulkarni, Feminism in India)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Disha police who took up the investigation of the 21-year-old engineering student’s murder case, on Saturday, met the parents of the victim at their residence in Christurajupuram under Machavaram police station limits and collected statements regarding the incident. 

According to sources in the department, the Disha police questioned Divya Tejaswini’s father Joseph and mother about their daughter’s marriage with the accused Nagendra and tried to reconstruct the scene of offence.

Divya’s father Joseph, who is a driver by profession, demanded Disha police to take serious action against Nagendra who killed their daughter brutally and alleged that he is trying to portray it as ‘suicide pact’. 

He told the police that the accused had stabbed Tejaswini 13 times. “It’s a pre-planned murder and the family members of the accused are trying to tarnish the image of Tejaswini by sharing her pictures online. If it was a suicide, is it possible to inflict 13 stabs or cut injuries on her body,” Joseph sought to know. 

On the other hand, Tejaswini’s parents wrote a letter to Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha seeking justice for her daughter and demanded Nagendra be hanged or even killed in an ‘encounter’.  “People like Nagendra should be killed in broad daylight so that others like him will have fear of law,” parents rued.
Later in the evening, Sucharitha visited the bereaved family and assured to render justice. 

She also condemned the incident that created panic in the city and stated that the government will not tolerate such incidents. “A case has been registered under Section 302 and 304 of IPC and SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 and strict action would be taken against those who take a woman’s life for granted. Even Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy too expressed his concern about the incident and instructed officials to complete the investigation and other case proceedings in a week,” Sucharitha said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Disha police
India Matters
The number of active cases of coronavirus infection remained below eight lakh for the second consecutive day. (File Photo | EPS)
Can't rule out possibility of second wave of COVID-19 during winter: Expert panel chief VK Paul
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Chief Justice of India SA Bobde (Photo | EPS and PTI)
INTERVIEW | CJI must look into Jagan's charges against Justice Ramana: Dushyant Dave
The scene of wall collapse from Mangalhat in Hyderabad's Old City. (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad rains: Three die in separate incidents of wall collapse, electrocution amid downpour
IAS officer Pravimal Abhishek Polumatla with UPSC aspirants. (Photo| EPS)
This Arunachal Pradesh IAS officer is preparing an army of his own cadre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
NEET 2020 topper from Odisha Soyeb Aftab (Photo | EPS)
Meet NEET Topper Soyeb: The boy who scored 720/720 and created history
A still from Malgudi Days
RK Narayan's Malgudi Days comes to life as museum in Karnataka's Shivamogga
Gallery
IPL has moved past the half-way stage in the UAE. There have been some great performances as well as some middling efforts. In the midst of it all are the six Indian captains trying to corner glory. Here is a progress report of the Indian skippers...
From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Here's how Indian captains have performed at IPL 2020 so far
As Kerala's young superstar Prithviraj turns 38, here is a look at his upcoming projects which has hooked the audience. (Photo| Facebook)
Happy birthday Prithviraj: 10 upcoming projects of Mollywood's most promising actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp