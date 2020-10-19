35 escape unhurt after private bus catches fire

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: At least 35 passengers had a narrow escape after a private bus reportedly caught fire near Prasadampadu on Sunday morning. The alert driver managed to stop the bus immediately, allowing the time for passengers to escape through the windows. The bus was coming to Vijayawada from Vizag.

According to Gannavaram police, around 5 am the driver noticed smoke emanating from the engine and stopped the bus before the condition turned critical. Eyewitnesses reportedly told the police that the driver was rash driving but no complaint was lodged against the him.

2 die as truck hits bike

A man and her mother were killed after their motorcycle was hit by a speeding tractor near Chittinagar Tunnel under Two-town police station limits. Police said T Radha Krishna (37) of Vidyadharapuram and Sameajyam (61) were on their way home when a cement-laden tractor hit the motorcycle from the rear. While the woman died immediately, the son breathed his last at a hospital.