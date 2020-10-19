STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Physical stores more profitable than online platforms: Weavers’ society 

Even after five months of resuming operation and with godowns filled with stocks, weavers’ future is still in the dark due to low demand of their produce among the buyers.  

Published: 19th October 2020 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2020 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Ritika arun vaishali
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Even after five months of resuming operation and with godowns filled with stocks, weavers’ future is still in the dark due to low demand of their produce among the buyers.  

“At present, we have stocks worth Rs 150 crore, out of which goods worth Rs 20 crore is in Krishna district. But not many buyers have turned up even after sales and tourism activities restarted,” Andhra Pradesh State Handloom Weavers Cooperative Society (APCO) technical officer Y Gopalkrishna told TNIE. 

He noted that tourist footfall in the state, at present, is less than 20 per cent of the usual, which is one of the major reasons for the low demand. Another reason is no exhibition is scheduled for the remaining year. “An APCO store was inaugurated on the premises of Bapu Museum on October 17. Launching of such stores at major tourist destinations will be beneficial for the weavers,” he said.

Regarding tie-ups with online platforms, Gopalkrishna said: “We are going to start selling our products through Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra and a few others from Tuesday, tentatively. But these platforms may not be as profitable for the weavers as regular exhibitions.” 

“A weaver earns less if a sale is made through an online platform than in stores/exhibitions. For instance, if a saree is sold online for Rs 1,000, the weaver gets only Rs 200 to Rs 300. This is because of the supply chain. Weavers are associated with societies, which are attached to APCO--which actually deals with online sales. If the weaver gets to sell directly from APCO stores, he/she can earn Rs 500 to Rs 600 for every saree.” 

A weaver, who has set up her stall at an exhibition being held at the museum, was of the opinion that the online sales in the current situation is a good initiative. Not wanting to be named, she said, “Due to lockdown, we could not earn even a single penny. Through online platforms, one can earn at least Rs 200 to Rs 300 per product.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Renowned diabetologist Dr V Mohan, Chairman of Dr Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre. (Photo | EPS)
Diabetes post-COVID-19 recovery a cause for concern: Dr V Mohan
Free Covid 19 testing Done at BHEL Bus stop in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T/EPS)
New menace? Post recovery, ‘brain fog’ afflicts COVID-19 patients in Bengaluru
UP Police barricades put on a road to block the movement of people towards Hathras and Aligarh districts. (File Photo | PTI)
Hathras fall out: Anti-Romeo squads back in action to check crimes against women
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Ensure you maximise savings, minimise spending while shopping this festive season

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Skilling, re-skilling and upskilling is the need of the hour: PM Modi
14-year-old Indian-American Anika Chebrolu. (Photo | 3M Official Twitter)
Indian-American teen wins competition for work on potential COVID treatment
Gallery
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United have signed Edinson Cavani, 33, who has been handed the prestigious No 7 jersey right away! While some legends like Cristiano Ronaldo and Eric Cantona scripted history donning Red Devil's No 7, others like Alexis Sanchez and Antonio Valencia become huge flops. As Cavani warms up for his United debut, have a look the greats who have worn the iconic shirt for Manchester United so far. (Photos | Agencies)
Edinson Cavani is new Manchester United No 7! David Beckham to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are players who wore the iconic shirt at Old Trafford
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp