Aarogyasri trust warns errant hospitals

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In view of the complaints that a few hospitals registered as YSR Aarogyasri hospitals are admitting the government employees under cash payment mode instead of registering them under employees health scheme, Dr. YSR Aarogyasri Healthcare Trust warned them of stern action including 10 times the penalty on the amount collected from such patients and three months suspension from Aarogyasri scheme. The hospitals were reminded on the occasion that dues to the tune of Rs 31 crore were cleared by October 13 and shortly another `16 crore will be released.