Durga temple nets Rs 10.68 lakh on Day 3 of festivities

VIJAYAWADA: On the third day of Dasara festivities at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanams (SDMSD) atop Indrakeeladri on Monday, close to 13,000 devotees visited the temple and took blessings from the presiding deity dressed in Sri Gayatri Devi avatar. According to temple officials, as many as 10,899 devotees visited the temple from 5 am to 6 pm and the temple generated a revenue of Rs 10,68,365 through sale of darshan tickets, laddu prasadam, sari auction and special pujas. The officials also said over 2,000 devotees had darshan of the Goddess from 6 pm to 9 pm.

Addressing the media, Durga temple EO MV Suresh Babu said a dedicated team of 10 staff was appointed to sanitise the queue lines and other places on the temple premises every two hours to prevent the spread of coronavirus and elaborate arrangements were made to ensure hassle-free darshan to devotees thronging the temple. Goddess Kanaka Durga in Sri Gayatri Devi avatar was seated in a lotus with ‘Pancha Mukhi’ (five faces) representing the pancha (five) pranas -- prana, apana, vyana, udana, and samana - (five lives), five principles or elements - earth, water, air, fire and sky. She glows in five colours - mukta (pearl), vidruma (coral), hema (gold), neela (blue) and dhavala (white) and ashta bhuji (eight shoulders). She is armed with a sword, a bow and an arrow and a spear.

Gayatri Devi is considered the Veda Mata, the mother of Vedas. Collector A Md Imtiaz visited the temple and expressed satisfaction over the arrangements. Later, he conducted a meeting with the temple EO and Vijayawada Commissioner of Police Bathini Sreenivasulu on the security arrangements ahead of CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit to the temple on October 21. The Commissioner said that the CM will visit the temple on the occasion of Moola Nakshtram to offer silk clothes to the presiding deity.

NRI devotee presents necklace worth Rs 40 lakh to deity

A Vijayawada-based NRI Tatineni Srinivas, who has settled in USA, fulfilled his vow by presenting a haram (necklace) worth `40 lakh to the goddess. He, along with his wife Veena, handed over the Kanaka Pushyaragam Haram to the EO. The EO said the deity will be decorated with the necklace every Wednesday and requested the interested devotees to contact the office if they are willing to donate ornaments to the goddess. “With my son’s firstmonth salary, I presented this ornament to the goddess,” Srinivas said

Sri Annapurna Devi alankaram today

Vijayawada: On the fourth day of Dasara celebrations, presiding deity Kanaka Durga atop Indrakeeladri will be adorned as Sri Annapoorna Devi. The goddess will be decorated as Sri Annapurna Devi with a feeding bowl and a ladle in her hands to serve food. And Lord Shiva stands at her doorstep urging her for food. According to mythology, Lord Shiva himself begged the deity for some food and freed himself from starvation