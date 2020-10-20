STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Tension over immersion of Durga idol

According to Nandigama DSP GV Ramana Murthy, the villagers set up a pandal for Dasara festival without obtaining the permission from the police department.

Published: 20th October 2020 08:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2020 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

Goddess Durga idols displayed for the Durga Puja.

Goddess Durga idols displayed for the Durga Puja. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Mild tension prevailed at Lakshmipuram in Chandarlapadu mandal on Monday with the police forcefully immersing an idol of Goddess Durga stating that no permission was given to celebrate Dasara festival in public places. According to Nandigama DSP GV Ramana Murthy, the villagers set up a pandal for Dasara festival without obtaining the permission from the police department.

When the Chandarlapadu police came to know about the ‘unauthorised’ pandal, a police team descended on the village and asked the organisers and village heads to remove the pandal since they were celebrating the festival in the open flouting Covid-19 norms.

“As the villagers paid no heed to our request, we immersed the idol of goddess by observing all the set procedures,” the DSP said. On the other hand, the irate villagers staged a protest in the village. “Immersing the idol does not augur well for the village,” they rued. However, the situation was brought under control after the religious heads pacified the villagers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Durga
India Matters
BJP national president JP Nadda (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
CAA to be implemented soon, framing of rules in process: Nadda
People not maintaining social distancing in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Virus, what virus? India gets back to work as festival month arrives
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (File photo | PTI)
Amarinder moves resolution in Punjab Assembly against Centre's farm laws
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Joe Biden not good for India as he is soft with China: Trump Jr

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo| PTI)
Lockdown is over but virus is still around, be careful not careless: PM Modi
#7 Alibaba chief Jack Ma (File photo | PTI)
China's super rich got $1.5 trillion richer during pandemic: Report
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp