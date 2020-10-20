Vizag reports 120 new Covid cases, lowest in two months

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Visakhapatnam district recorded its lowest spike in Covid-19 cases in the last two months. As many as 120 new cases emerged in the 24 hours ending Monday 9 am. Four more deaths were reported, which took the coronavirus toll to 462, according to Covid-19 nodal officer for north Andhra districts Dr PV Sudhakar. Another 145 patients were cured and discharged from hospitals on Monday. With the fresh additions, the total number of recoveries climbed to 51,814. The district has 2,162 active cases as against 2,183 on Sunday.

According to the medical bulletin, there are four very active clusters, 64 active and 248 dormant clusters. Already 627 clusters were de-notified in the district.Meanwhile, Srikakulam registered 143 new cases on Monday taking the tally in the district to 43,004. About 139 patients were discharged from various hospitals and Covid Care Centres. Only 1,491 active cases are left there.