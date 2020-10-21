Three held for murder of Commissionerate employee

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Ten days after the shocking incident where a person working at the Police Commissionerate was killed, Vijayawada police on Tuesday arrested three persons and seized the weapon used for committing the crime. The accused were identified as Biram Sakesh Reddy (34) of SBI Colony in Kadapa, Jana Gangadhar (20) of Eluru and Mudireddy Radhakrishna Reddy (50) of Santhinagar. The trio killed Gajiganti Mahesh (33) over a petty issue under the influence of alcohol.

Addressing the media, Commissioner of Police Bathini Sreenivasulu said that Mahesh used to work at the Commissionerate as an attender. He was spending time with his friends at Subbareddy Bar under Nunna police station limits on October 10. When the prime accused Sakesh Reddy overheard Mahesh speaking about women, he reportedly argued with Mahesh to stop the discussion which further lead to an argument. When Mahesh said that he is working at the Commissionerate, Sakesh took out his 7.5 mm pistol and fired nine rounds at Mahesh resulting in his death.

“Soon after the incident, the accused fled the spot in a car. However, we managed to identify one of the accused Radhakrishna Reddy through the CCTV footage obtained in the area. With the information revealed by Radhakrishna, we arrested Sakesh and Gangadhar,” the Commissioner explained. Sreenivasulu further said that a manhunt was launched to nab another accused Sandeep. “We seized the pistol and a magazine from Sakesh, which was used to kill Mahesh,” the Commissioner said.