Autorickshaws to e-vehicles

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a first-of-its-kind initiative in the country, the NREDCAP has proposed to promote conversion of internal combustion engine (ICE) auto-rickshaws (conventional) into electric vehicles by retrofitting electric kits. The NREDCAP VC and MD said the initiative is being taken up in Tirupati on a pilot basis.

“We have submitted proposals to the AP Pollution Control Board for providing electric retrofit kits with swappable batteries for three-wheeler high speed passenger autos in lieu of ICEs, which is first of its kind at national level. It costs about `60,000 for converting through retrofitting,” Ramana Reddy explained.

The corporation has already inked pacts with NRPC, RIEL for establishment of charging infrastructure for electric vehicles. About 460 charges are planned for establishment in 86 locations across the state.

However, the plan has not received much interest from the investors due to the poor response to electric vehicles.