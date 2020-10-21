STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No defect in Kanaka Durga Flyover, says R&B superintendent engineer

The department has conducted load capacity tests five times on the flyover with overloaded vehicles and after thorough examination, permission was given for its inauguration.

Published: 21st October 2020 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2020 08:40 AM

Kanaka Durga flyover

Commuters use the Kanaka Durga flyover after it was inaugurated by Union minister Nitin Gadkari and CM Jagan Mohan Reddy, in Vijayawada on Friday. (Photo | EPS/Prasant Madugula)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Roads & Buildings (Quality Control) superintendent engineer John Moshe has made it clear that there is no defect in the newly-inaugurated Kanaka Durga Flyover and stated that an excess portion of the construction slab has fallen on the police constable injuring his left hand and shoulder.

Speaking to the mediapersons here on Tuesday, Moshe said that after the incident, concrete chunks fell from the downside portion of the flyover and the excess concrete has been removed. The department has conducted load capacity tests five times on the flyover with overloaded vehicles and after thorough examination, permission was given for its inauguration. He further said that works relating to removal of waste concrete under the flyover will be removed after the completion of Dasara festivities.

It may be recalled here that Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari along with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurated the Durga flyover virtually on October 16. The six-lane flyover was constructed using span and wing technology at an estimated cost of `467 crore.

