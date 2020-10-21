Vijayawada: 10-day awareness campaign on coronavirus

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Following the directions of the State government to sensitise the public on the spread of Covid-19, the district administration is organising awareness programmes from October 21 to 30, said Collector A Md Imtiaz.

The Collector said that on Wednesday, Covid frontline warriors including sanitation, health, police and others will take out a rally. Similarly, programmes will be conducted at district and mandal levels on October 25.

The Collector will interact with the religious heads on October 26. A meeting will be conducted with industrialists, NGOs and shopping mall owners on October 27.