Vijayawada takes up challenge to build safe streets

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: After securing fourth position in the Swachh Survekshan-2020, the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) is now participating in the ‘Streets for People Challenge’ organised by the Union Ministry of Urban and Home Affairs (MoHUA). Disclosing the details, municipal commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh said that the Centre has launched the initiative to make the city streets more pedestrian-friendly.

This apart, the challenge will also provide safe means of transport with social distancing. As part of the challenge, the city will be evaluated by the central teams on pilot intervention and conceptual city level scale up plan, scaling up the transformation and strategising measures for long-term impact, he said.

“We are forming special committees involving citizens and organisations for consultation and envisioning together,” Venkatesh said, adding that additional commissioner (projects) U Sarada Devi has been appointed the nodal officer for the ‘Streets for People Challenge’ in Vijayawada.Sarada Devi said that the civic body will submit the proposals by February 11, 2021 and implement the interventions by May 31, 2021.

“We are ready to accept the suggestions and concepts from the public for participating in the challenge organised by the Centre. Initially, the project will be executed by categorising the areas as market, retail and transport hubs and in the second phase, focus will be laid on revenue generating sources and rehabilitation colonies,” she said.

A survey will be conducted shortly in the city to identify the suitable localities for executing the proposed works as a pilot project, Sarada Devi added.