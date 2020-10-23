STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Inflows into Krishna river basin reservoirs increase marginally

With over 4 lakh cusecs reaching Prakasam Barrage, in lower Krishna basin, at 8 pm, the water resources officials were discharging 3.95 lakh cusecs downstream.

Flood water being released from Prasakam Barrage in Vijayawada on Thursday

Flood water being released from Prasakam Barrage in Vijayawada on Thursday. (Photo| Prasant Madugula, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The inflows into the reservoirs in Krishna basin have once again increased marginally on Thursday as the projects in the upper catchment area of the river in the neighbouring States have continued to discharge the flood. 

With over 4 lakh cusecs reaching Prakasam Barrage, in lower Krishna basin, at 8 pm, the water resources officials were discharging 3.95 lakh cusecs downstream. As the outflow was over 4 lakh cusecs in the day, the first flood warning is said to have been issued at the barrage. Normally, the first warning is issued at the barrage when the outflow surges past 3.96 lakh cusecs. 

As of 6 am, Thursday, 1,126.2 TMC of surplus water was let into the sea from the barrage from June 1. By evening, at least another 20 TMC was discharged downstream. Pulichintala Project, at 7 pm, recorded an inflow and outflow of 3.3 lakh cusecs and 3.44 lakh cusecs. 

Srisailam reservoir, at 6 pm, was getting 4.12 lakh cusecs and its outflow was the same. Against its FRL of 215.81 TMC at 885 feet, the reservoir has 215.66 TMC at 885 feet. Nagarjuna Sagar’s inflow and outflow at 6 pm were 3.33 lakh cusecs, and it has 310.5 TMC at 589.5 feet against its FRL of 312.05 TMC at 590 feet, the officials said. 

