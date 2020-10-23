Vijayawada: Five held with demonetised Turkish notes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Sleuths of Commissioner's Task Force (CTF) on Thursday apprehended a five-member gang for possessing demonetised Turkish currency, near Sai Baba temple at Andhra Prabha Colony and seized 300 notes worth Rs 5 lakh, a four-wheeler and a two-wheeler from them.

The five accused were identified as G Manohar (30), a native of Kadapa, T Venkateswara Rao (47) of Nidadavolu in West Godavari district, B Sudhir Kumar Reddy (24) of Daddhamavaripalle in Chittoor district, G Ravi Kumar (34) of Dwaraka Nagar in Kadapa and G Srinu (36) of Kapavaram in Kovvuru of West Godavari district.

Disclosing the details, Task Force Addl DCP KV Srinivasa Rao said that acting on a tip-off, a team of officials arrested a five-member gang travelling in a car and a two-wheeler with the demonetised Turkish currency.

"During our preliminary investigation, we came to know that Manohar and Ravi are friends. They approached one B Sudhir Kumar Reddy to circulate the currency and also sought the help of Srinu and Venkateswara Rao," Rao explained.