Panel collects boulder samples at Indrakeeladri

VIJAYAWADA: A day after the Endowments Department formed an expert committee comprising geologists to study and assess the strength of Indrakeeladri, the committee members visited the temple and collected the samples of rocks that fell on Wednesday near the media point.

Trimurthy Raju of the committee said that a report on the characteristics of the hill will be submitted to the State government. He said that the landslide occurred due to rains, which led the mud to flow in between the rocks and slipped.

Over 25,000 devotees visited Kanaka Durga temple on the seventh day of Dasara festivities at Indrakeeladri on Friday. The presiding deity was adorned as Sri Maha Lakshmi Devi. According to temple officials, 22,462 devotees visited the temple on Friday from 5 am to 6 pm. The officials also said 2,000 more devotees had darshan of the Goddess from 6 pm to 8 pm.

“The devotee influx is increasing steadily for the last two days. On any given day, the pilgrim number is more than 20,000. Though we initially decided to allow only 10,000 per day, we set up a current booking slot for the benefit of devotees,” temple executive officer (EO) MV Suresh Babu said.

Earlier in the day, Chinna Jeeyar Swami visited the temple to present silk clothes to the deity. The EO and temple priests welcomed the seer with temple honours. Addressing the media, Chinna Jeeyar Swami said that he prayed to the Goddess to make the Covid-19 vaccine trials a success.

Temple nets Rs 30.85 lakh

The temple has so far generated a revenue of Rs 30,85,795 through sale of darshan tickets, laddu prasadam, sari auction and special pujas. Of Rs 30.85 lakh, Rs 14.71 lakh was generated through sale of Rs 100 darshan tickets and Rs 6.17 lakh through sale of Rs 300 darshan tickets and Rs 8.35 lakh through sale of laddus