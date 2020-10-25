Chain snatchers rob woman of gold chain in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Unidentified miscreants snatched a gold chain from a woman at Pamarru in Krishna district on Saturday. The accused snatched a gold chain weighing 12 grams from a woman at Golvepalli.

Later, they tried to steal a gold chain from another woman near Shiva temple at Pamarru.

When the woman resisted, the accused fled the spot on their two-wheeler. Based on the complaint filed by the victim, police registered a case and launched a manhunt to nab them.

​The cops are verifying the CCTV footage to identify the miscreants.