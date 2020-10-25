Teppotsavam stands cancelled as River Krishna is in spate

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: On the eighth day of Dasara festivities at Indrakeeladri, Goddess Kanaka Durga was adorned as Sri Durga Devi and Sri Mahishasura Mardini on Saturday. The deity was dressed in the attire of Sri Durga Devi from 5 am to 12 pm and from 2 pm to 8 pm in the avatar of Sri Mahishasura Mardini.

According to temple authorities, over 25,000 devotees visited the temple on the eighth day of Dasara festivities and took the blessings of the presiding deity. The temple netted a revenue of around Rs 25 lakh through sale of darshan tickets, laddu prasadam, sari auction and special pujas.

Temple executive officer (EO) MV Suresh Babu said the devotee rush may increase on the last day of festivities. He also said Teppotsavam (celestial ride) for this year stands cancelled and explained that the irrigation department officials denied permission as River Krishna is in spate due to release of water downstream.

In the meeting convened with all the line departments by District Collector A Md Imtiaz on Saturday, temple authorities took the decision to cancel the celestial ride. They said only a few members will be allowed to Durga Ghat for conducting the rituals during the procession of idols.

“This year, we are going to conduct the rituals at the Durga Ghat. Only temple priests will be allowed inside the boat,” the Collector said. Meanwhile, anticipating heavy rush of devotees to Indrakeeladri, the officials have decided to close Kanaka Durga flyover on Sunday.