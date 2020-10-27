Fuel station inaugurated at Vijayawada Jail

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: State Director General of Prisons and Correctional Services Mohammad Ahsan Reza inaugurated a petrol pump that was set up on the premises of Vijayawada Jail at Gandhi Nagar on Sunday. Marking the Vijaya Dasami day, the fuel station was inaugurated and the revenue generated through the fuel station will be used for the welfare of prisoners and building necessary infrastructure in all jails across the State.

Addressing the media, the DG said the department intends to set up more fuel stations across the State in the coming six months and these fuel stations will be operated by both private persons and reformed prisoners and inmates. “Persons working in these fuel stations will be given a salary of `15,000 per month. I thank the representatives of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) for extending their support to the department,” said Reza.