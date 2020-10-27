Suspecting fidelity, Andhra man kills wife

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 45-year-old man reportedly killed his wife by stabbing her to death at Ranadive Nagar under Krishna Lanka police station limits on Monday. The deceased was identified as Degala Nagamani (40). The accused Krupanandam was taken into custody.

According to Krishna Lanka Circle Inspector P Satyanandam, Krupanandam is an auto driver by profession and got married to Nagamani 15 years ago. The couple had two children. Suspecting his wife’s fidelity, Krupanandam had been harassing her.

Unable to bear Krupanandam’s harassment, Nagamani deserted him and went to her parents’ house at Nidamanuru. Even though the elders tried to resolve the issue, the couple decided to part ways. When Nagamani returned to her husband’s place to collect her belongings on Monday morning, tempers once again flared up.

“In a fit of rage, he assaulted Nagamani by slamming her head towards the wall and later stabbed her with a kitchen knife. Upon receiving information, we reached the spot and arrested the accused,” the CI said.

