Tejaswini case: Cops to get custody of accused soon

Published: 27th October 2020 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2020 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With the parents of 21-year-old engineering student Vankayalapati Divya Tejaswini--who was brutally murdered by her alleged husband Budigi Nagendra alias Chinna Swamy on October 15 at her residence in Christurajapuram--raising allegations that police failed to arrest the accused, Vijayawada police have clarified that the accused will be taken into custody in a day or two after his discharge from the hospital. Nagendra is undergoing treatment for stab injuries at the Guntur Government General Hospital (GGH). 

According to sources, a team of Vijayawada police visited Guntur GGH on Sunday afternoon to enquire about Nagendra’s health condition. Though there were speculations that he might be arrested on Monday, the process got delayed with GGH superintendent G Prabhavati advising the police to allow Nagendra to remain under observation for two more days. 

Vijayawada Commissioner of Police Bathini Sreenivasulu said the accused punched Tejaswini in her stomach, cut her neck and stabbed her to death in a fit of rage. He added Nagendra would be taken into custody soon after his discharge from the hospital. “We are in touch with the hospital authorities. It may take two more days for his stitches to heal,” the Commissioner added. 

It is also expected that the chargesheet would be filed in the court after arresting the accused. 
As many as 45 people have been questioned in connection with the case so far and forensic and post-mortem reports confirm Tejaswini’s death was not due to suicide. “Disha police are gearing up to take Nagendra’s statements to file the chargesheet as early as possible. There is no negligence on our part,” Sreenivasulu clarified. 

