Get permission for banners or face action: VMC

Published: 28th October 2020 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2020 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

A view of Vijayawada Municipal corporation building in the city. (File Photo| Ch Narayana Rao, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With illegal hoardings mushrooming in every nook and corner of the city, the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) has decided to impose a hefty fine of Rs 5,000 on those installing hoardings posing a serious threat to the lives of commuters in the city. 

It may be recalled here that a resolution in this regard was passed in a standing council meeting held in February under the supervision of District Collector and VMC special officer A Md Imtiaz.

However, all these months, the civic officials didn’t conduct any enforcement drives due to Covid-19 pandemic. 

Major roads such as Moghalrajpuram, BRTS, Mahatma Gandhi, near Vastralatha Complex and Eluru Road were choked with illegal hoardings installed by the political parties to extend festival and birthday wishes.

These hoardings are occupying the Right of Way (RoW) and pedestrian platforms causing inconvenience to the commuters.

Taking a serious note of the matter, the VMC has decided to take stern action against the violators erecting illegal hoardings/banners under CR 134 dated February 12, 2020.

Speaking to TNIE, VMC city planner A Lakshman Rao said that a few advertisement agencies or individuals took permission from the civic body to install flexis, hoardings and banners. However, majority of flexis, banners and buntings are installed overnight without permission. As per the advertisement policy of the State government, one should take permission from the local authorities before installing a flexi or hoarding, but no one is following it. Banners remain for a long time even after the events conclude, he added.

“As per the resolution, a penalty of Rs 5,000 will be imposed against the violators for 2.5 square meter banner and `8,000 for a board. If the hoarding is in 100 ft area, the penalty will be up to Rs 2 lakh. Advertising agencies interested in erecting banners and hoardings are requested to pay a fee of Rs 10,000 for availing the permission for the purpose,’’ Lakshmana Rao said.

He said that the civic body will revoke the trade licences of the respective person or else penalty will be collected by attaching it to the property tax assessment.

