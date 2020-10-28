Over 2 lakh people visit Kanaka Durga temple amid Dasara festivities, Rs 4.36 crore revenue netted

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 2,36,182 devotees visited Kanaka Durga temple atop Indrakeeladri during the nine-day Dasara festivities celebrated from October 17 to 25 and the temple netted a revenue of Rs 4.36 crore, said temple executive officer (EO) MV Suresh Babu.

Addressing a press conference at Mallikarjuna Mahamandapam here on Tuesday, Suresh Babu thanked the devotees for their cooperation in the successful conduct of Dasara festivities.

He stated that they did not expect over 2 lakh devotees to visit the temple during the festivities as they have announced that only 10,000 devotees will be allowed per day. “However, we were prepared to manage extra rush of devotees. Extra care was taken in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus among devotees,” Suresh Babu maintained.

The EO explained that the five-day Bhavani Deeksha will start from November 25 to 30 and deeksha relinquishment will begin from January 5 to 9.

“Due to Covid-19 pandemic, online ticket has been made mandatory for devotees visiting the temple for Bhavani deeksha relinquishment. We made 30,000 tickets available for devotees and they can reserve tickets through temple website https://kanakadurgamma.org/DarshanBundleBooking where one can select the time slots according to their choice,” Suresh Babu said, adding that the temple netted a revenue of `4.36 crore during the nine-day festivities in the form of sale of darshan tickets and laddu prasadam, saree auction and other services.

Explaining the upcoming projects and development works, the EO said that they are preparing a detailed project report for development of temple master plan which will be completed with the Rs 70 crore fund announced by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during his visit to the temple on October 21.