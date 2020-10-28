Virtual classes a better option even amid falling COVID-19 cases, say Vijayawada parents

Ritika Arun Vaishali By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Despite the falling trend in Covid-19 cases, several parents, especially those who can afford a good Internet connection, are still unwilling to send their kids to schools.

“Since June my son and daughter have been taking online classes. They are safe and not missing out on their education at the same time. The government has also said the online classes will continue for those who don’t attend school. So why should we put our children’s and eventually family’s life at risk?” asked K Mrudula, a parent.

Jasbir Kaur, another parent in Vijayawada, also said sending children to schools makes no sense in the current situation.

“It is quite difficult to ensure that students follow all safety norms in schools. Also, doctors have said children are more vulnerable.”

However, there are some who were against the opinion to send their wards to schools in September, but have changed their minds.

“Since the government has said classes will be conducted only for half-a-day on every alternate day and considering the situation now, I am alright if she goes to school,” said G Ramesh.

Meanwhile, experts opined that physical classes should be conducted only for those students who belong to the ‘no-tech’ category.

“Starting classes for students who belong to the no-tech category is absolutely important. Shut schools have already led to several problems and keeping children from economically weaker sections away from education may encourage social injustice, gender discrimination, child marriages...”