Amaravati JAC to stage protests in Vijayawada today

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Condemning the arrest of farmers of the capital region on Tuesday, the Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi Joint Action Committee has decided to stage protests in Vijayawada on Thursday. The BJP State unit also condemned the act of handcuffing the farmers and demanded that the “illegal cases foisted against Dalits and farmers from backward classes” be withdrawn immediately and they be released “unconditionally”.

Members of the Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi JAC held a press conference here on Wednesday and alleged conspiracy behind the arrest of the farmers. They also accused the government of using police to snub the Amaravati movement against the trifurcation of the capital. “Otherwise why would a case be filed under SC/ST atrocities Act for merely staging protests?” the JAC members questioned. They said that the JAC would stage demonstrations at the MRO office and sub-jail in Vijayawada, demanding the immediate release of those arrested near Krishnayapalem village.

BJP state president Somu Veerraju also demanded the immediate and unconditional release of the capital region farmers. “The illegal cases foisted against the farmers should be withdrawn immediately. It is unjust to treat the protests of farmers as a crime. Everybody has the right to voice their dissent in a democracy. It is undemocratic to handcuff the farmers as if they are terrorists,” Somu said in a statement issued here.