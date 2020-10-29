STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
AP Covid situation not conducive for polls: Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney

 The Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday reportedly made it clear that the situation in the State is not conducive for holding elections to the local bodies.

Published: 29th October 2020 09:50 AM

Senior IAS officer Nilam Sawhney

AP Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday reportedly made it clear that the situation in the State is not conducive for holding elections to the local bodies. Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney, who apprised State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar of the Covid-19 pandemic scenario in the State, reportedly submitted a report expressing concern over the threat to public health if elections were to be held now. 

AP Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney

Amid criticism by the ruling YSRC that the SEC had not consulted the government before inviting all political parties for a meeting to elicit their opinions on conduct of elections, Ramesh Kumar sought a report from the CS on Wednesday. Nilam Sawhney, along with Panchayat Raj Commissioner Girija Shankar, submitted a report to the SEC stating that the coronavirus spread has not yet come under complete control despite the best efforts of the State government.

“The State government is leaving no stone unturned to tackle coronavirus but the situation is yet to come under control. Many officials and government employees have contracted the virus and more than 11,000 policemen were  affected,’’ the CS informed the SEC, sources said. 

At the ground level, scores of volunteers also contracted the virus, the CS pointed out and told the SEC that the government will inform him over its preparedness to conduct the elections when normalcy returns.
Earlier in the day, the SEC held consultations with political parties to elicit their opinions. It was attended by 11 political parties. While six parties, including the ruling YSRC, abstained from the meeting, two submitted their views in writing.

