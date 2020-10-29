Awareness drive: Good response to Grace Cancer Virtual Run

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Grace Cancer Virtual Run, which evoked a good response, was a joint initiative of Grace Cancer Foundation, Apollo Hospitals, Collective Power of One International (CPOI) and Andhra Pradesh police, to raise awareness on breast cancer to commemorate the Breast Cancer Awareness month.

The Grace Cancer Virtual Run also caught the attention of Guinness World Records which recognised the Grace Cancer Foundation on two counts for titles.

One for accruing ‘Most live viewers for a female health awareness drive on YouTube’ and another for ‘Most videos of people running/jogging uploaded on Facebook in one hour’ as part of the cancer awareness drive, an official release said.