Ensure quality in works: VMC chief V Prasanna Venkatesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Municipal Commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh has directed the officials concerned to ensure quality in works relating to solid waste management and development of parks in the city.In a meeting held with representatives of Hyderabad-based WAPCOS Limited and engineering wing officials of Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) here on Wednesday, Venkatesh reviewed various ongoing engineering works and enquired about their progress.

The civic chief also directed the chief engineer and superintendent engineers to review the status of ongoing works in three administrative circles of the city every two weeks and ensure their completion on time. Vijayawada Municipal Corporation chief engineer D Mariyanna, superintendent engineers Narasimha Murthy and Sri Rama Murthy, WAPCOS project manager Ravindranath and other officials were present.