No CCTVs on Durga flyover to rein in speed demons

With no CCTV cameras installed, police are unable to monitor public movement on the flyover. 

Published: 29th October 2020 08:43 AM

By  Phanindra Papasani
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The newly-inaugurated Kanaka Durga Flyover, which connects Bhavanipuram and Krishna Lanka near Pundit Nehru Bus Station (PNBS), is yet to get CCTV cameras to rein in speed demons and road rule violators. On October 16, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, along with Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, inaugurated the flyover via video conference. The Kanaka Durga flyover, a six-lane highway with a length of 2.6 kilometers, is the third of its kind in the country built by using pre-stressed/span and wing technology. The flyover has a unique and complex design with a six-lane corridor supported by a single pillar. 

However, it’s been more than two weeks since its inauguration and the officials concerned doesn’t seem to bother about installing CCTV cameras and necessary signboards on the stretch to avoid overspeeding and racing which are resulting in road mishaps. According to officials, three minor accidents took place on the flyover, but none of them got registered. While the first road accident was reported on Kanaka Durga Flyover on October 24, where two persons suffered minor injuries when the motorcycle they were riding was hit by another bike coming in the wrong direction, the other two accidents were reported on October 26 and 27. With no CCTV cameras installed, police are unable to monitor public movement on the flyover. 

“In all the three cases, the injured did not file a complaint with police against the persons responsible for the accident. The length of the flyover is more than 2 kilometers and it has three dangerous curves,” said Traffic ACP (West Zone) T Sarkar. Sarkar said that it’s the duty of the Corporation to install CCTV cameras on the flyover and the police are responsible for maintenance and monitoring. “We received many complaints that people are moving on the flyover for no reason and performing stunts putting their lives and also others at risk,” the ACP said, adding that they have intensified patrolling on the flyover. 

Meanwhile, Bhavanipuram police conducted a surprise inspection on the flyover on Wednesday night and counselled those clicking photographs. “We also alerted all the ground-level staff to keep an eye on youngsters driving sports bikes at night time. A meeting will be held soon with the municipal corporation and R&B officials to take a decision on the installation of CCTV cameras. Bhavanipuram and One Town police are conducting patrolling on the flyover,” the ACP added.

