Sports activities to resume in Andhra Pradesh from November 2

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) has decided to resume sports activities from November 2 outside the containment zones in non-contact sports and minimal contact sports disciplines such as badminton, weightlifting, table tennis, tennis, archery, athletics, shooting, swimming, cycling and fencing duly following the Covid-19 guidelines for containing the spread of Covid-19 in the State, with the approval of the District Collectors and chairmen of respective District Sports Authority (DSA).

In a press release issued here on Wednesday, SAAP vice-chairman and managing director B Rama Rao said that directions were given to the CEOs and chief coaches in the State to disinfect all the sports equipment and clean the indoor and outdoor stadia, tennis courts and swimming pools of SAAP at DSAs and Krishi Vignan Kendras (KVKs). The coaching sessions to the players shall not exceed one hour per day, he said.

Elaborating further, he said that time slots shall be allotted before the start of coaching. Spectators/visitors shall not be allowed at the stadia and all the players should be allowed only after thermal screening.

People above the age of 65 years with co-morbidities, pregnant women and children below the age of 10 years are advised not to use the playground for performing exercise, SAAP vice-chairman Rama Rao added.