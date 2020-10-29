TDP’s Pothula Sunitha resigns as MLC

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Pothula Sunitha, who was elected as MLC as a TDP candidate and extended support to the ruling YSRC later, resigned on Wednesday accusing the Opposition party of hampering the development of the State. She sent her resignation letter to the AP Legislative Council Chairman.

Alleging that the TDP is using Backward Classes (BCs) for vote bank politics all these years, she said she herself came across humiliations several times for the past 20 years. Accusing the TDP of punching holes to the spirit of Dr BR Ambedkar, she said that CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was taking all steps towards the welfare of minorities.