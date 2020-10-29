Wait a sec, polls impossible amid a pandemic: Government tells State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The government on Wednesday reportedly made it clear that the situation in the State is not conducive for holding elections to the local bodies. Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney, who apprised State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar of the Covid-19 pandemic scenario in the State, reportedly submitted a report expressing concern over the threat to public health if elections were to be held now.

Ramesh Kumar

Amid criticism by the ruling YSRC that the SEC had not consulted the government before inviting all political parties for a meeting to elicit their opinions on conduct of elections, Ramesh Kumar sought a report from the CS on Wednesday. Nilam Sawhney, along with Panchayat Raj Commissioner Girija Shankar, submitted a report to the SEC stating that the coronavirus spread has not yet come under complete control despite the best efforts of the State government.

“The State government is leaving no stone unturned to tackle coronavirus but the situation is yet to come under control. Many officials and government employees have contracted the virus and more than 11,000 policemen were affected,’’ the CS informed the SEC, sources said.

At the ground level, scores of volunteers also contracted the virus, the CS pointed out and told the SEC that the government will inform him over its preparedness to conduct the elections when normalcy returns.

Earlier in the day, the SEC held consultations with political parties to elicit their opinions. It was attended by 11 political parties. While six parties, including the ruling YSRC, abstained from the meeting, two submitted their views in writing.

SEC refutes charges, says he spoke to officials

After talks with political parties, Ramesh Kumar released a statement and refuted the YSRC criticism that he had not consulted the government before inviting the parties. “The SEC held an hour-long useful discussion with Principal Secretary (Health) Anil Kumar Singhal and Commissioner of Health Katamaneni Bhaskar. The SEC desires to maintain a close and regular interface with the health department to keep track of the dynamics of Covid situation,’’ the SEC said.

He said it was ‘surprising’ to see a YSRC leader stating that the party is not attending the consultation process alleging the SEC had not bothered to meet the health officials and the government. “The facts are otherwise,’’ he asserted.Regarding inviting parties like TRS, AIMIM, AIADMK and others, Ramesh Kumar clarified that all the recognised parties with reserved symbols were called. “To follow social distancing, individual consultation with time slots was considered to be the best and safest course,” he maintained.

YSRC spokesperson Ambati Rambabu, however, said the Supreme Court had ruled that the SEC should consult the State government while taking decisions, but Nimmagadda did not adhere to it. “The SEC wants to hold meetings with political parties separately to elicit their views on the local body elections, as he is politically motivated and siding with the TDP,’’ he alleged.

Rambabu also wondered as to why the SEC which held one-to-one talks with parties instead of an all-party meet just because of Covid-19, is keen on holding the local body elections under such a situation.

The TDP made it clear that it was in favour of elections whenever they are held, but insisted that the poll process be started afresh under Central security.