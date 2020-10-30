STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kurasala Kannababu announces plan to set up digital studio in Vijayawada to give tips to farmers

He said the knowledge will be disseminated to the farmers with the help of different programmes produced by digital  studio to be set up in Vijayawada.

Published: 30th October 2020 08:39 AM

Andhra Pradesh Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Agriculture Kurasala Kannababu has announced that shortly a digital studio will be opened in Vijayawada, through which information about research and new varieties of seeds and technology will be provided to the farmers.

Unveiling the ‘Agriculture Almanac’ 2020-21 on Thursday, the minister said with the help of NG Ranga University, ‘seed village’ concept will be taken up, which will help the farmers prepare their own quality seeds. 

The minister said taking technology to the farmers is the dream of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and every effort is being made to fulfil it. Setting up Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) is a step in that direction. 

He said the knowledge will be disseminated to the farmers with the help of different programmes produced by digital studio to be set up in Vijayawada.

The programme will include farm tips, expert opinions and suggestions.  

The programme made by the studio will be telecast through the RBKs. He appreciated ANGRAU for coming out with an agriculture almanac, which provides timely suggestions to the farmers. 

