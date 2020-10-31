STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Curbs on entry of heavy vehicles on Durga flyover

Kanaka Durga flyover

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  In order to reduce traffic congestion in the city, traffic police imposed restrictions from Friday and diverted all the heavy vehicles entering the city during morning hours. The West Zone traffic police said all the heavy vehicles such as lorries, private travel buses, trucks and other transport vehicles will be allowed to take Kanaka Durga flyover from 11 pm to 6 am and they will be diverted to Ramavarappadu Ring Road via Inner Ring Road. 

“The decision was taken after finding that traffic congestions are becoming a regular affair at both entry and exit points of the flyover. There is a huge need to address this problem as it will create more problems in the coming days until we find an alternative,” said West Zone ACP T Sarkar.

However, cars, RTC buses and other vehicles are being allowed through the flyover. “There will be no interruption for the regular vehicles. We are facing problem with heavy vehicles and hence the decision was taken. The number of regular vehicles will be less at night time compared to morning hours,” the ACP explained. 

Besides this, traffic police are finding alternate measures to create U-turns near Kummaripalem Centre, Swathi Theatre Junction and Bank Centre as the commuters are forced to take U-turn near Gollapudi. 
“U-turns are increasing traffic congestions at junctions. A decision will be taken soon based on ‘trial and error methods’ and the traffic movement will be studied closely,” the ACP said. 

