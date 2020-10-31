Dialysis centre to come up at Tiruvuru

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: District Collector A Md Imtiaz, along with Tiruvuru MLA K Rakshana Nidhi, conducted a review meeting with medical officials to discuss the works relating to construction of a dialysis centre at a cost of `3 crore.The Collector instructed the officials to give permission to construct the dialysis centre on the land available at Tiruvuru community health centre. He also said that till the main dialysis centre becomes operational, a 10-bed temporary dialysis centre should be run at the community health centre.

Lions Club and others have agreed to provide equipment which will be sufficient for six beds. An approximate amount of `30 lakh is required to provide facilities and pipelines for the temporary 10-bed centre. The Collector directed the officials to take steps to ensure that the dialysis centre is run under the PPP mode.