Five youths arrested for trying to kidnap 19-year-old for ransom 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Suryaraopet police arrested five youths who tried to abduct a 19-year-old youth for ransom on Friday. Of the five accused, one happens to be a close relative of Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanams (SDMSD) trust board chairman Paila Sominaidu and one is the son of a police officer. According to Suryaraopet police, complainant Manne Yogendra Sai (19) is a resident of Moghalrajpuram and all the five accused are his friends.

In his complaint, Yogendra said that the five accused - Kaila Pradeep Kumar (24), S Bhanuprakash (25), Karra Vinay Ranjan (24), Paila Pavan Kumar (24) and Ghandapu Lateeswar (25) blackmailed him that they would inform police that he was possessing ganja if they did not give them money. He also alleged that they tried to kidnap him for ransom.

Yogendra told the police that the accused waylaid him near KL University, but he escaped from them by diverting their attention. He also complained that Pavan Kumar, a close relative of Paila Sominaidu and Vinay Ranjan, son of a police officer, played a major role in the incident.

Based on his complaint, Suryaraopet police filed a case under Sections 170, 384, 323, 506 R/W 34 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and produced the accused in the Metropolitan Magistrate court. The accused were sent to judicial remand.On the other hand, the accused claimed that Yogendra made false allegations against them and intentionally filed a complaint against them over personal differences.