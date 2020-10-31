STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Five youths arrested for trying to kidnap 19-year-old for ransom 

Yogendra told the police that the accused waylaid him near KL University, but he escaped from them by diverting their attention. 

Published: 31st October 2020 09:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2020 09:49 AM   |  A+A-

HANDCUFF, ARREST

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Suryaraopet police arrested five youths who tried to abduct a 19-year-old youth for ransom on Friday. Of the five accused, one happens to be a close relative of Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanams (SDMSD) trust board chairman Paila Sominaidu and one is the son of a police officer. According to Suryaraopet police, complainant Manne Yogendra Sai (19) is a resident of Moghalrajpuram and all the five accused are his friends. 

In his complaint, Yogendra said that the five accused - Kaila Pradeep Kumar (24), S Bhanuprakash (25), Karra Vinay Ranjan (24), Paila Pavan Kumar (24) and Ghandapu Lateeswar (25) blackmailed him that they would inform police that he was possessing ganja if they did not give them money. He also alleged that they tried to kidnap him for ransom. 

Yogendra told the police that the accused waylaid him near KL University, but he escaped from them by diverting their attention. He also complained that Pavan Kumar, a close relative of Paila Sominaidu and Vinay Ranjan, son of a police officer, played a major role in the incident. 

Based on his complaint, Suryaraopet police filed a case under Sections 170, 384, 323, 506 R/W 34 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and produced the accused in the Metropolitan Magistrate court. The accused were sent to judicial remand.On the other hand, the accused claimed that Yogendra made false allegations against them and intentionally filed a complaint against them over personal differences. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ransom arrest
India Matters
Conversion just for sake of marriage unacceptable: Allahabad HC
Covaxin
‘Roll out vaccine for high-risk patients with phase-3 trials’
An officer with the seized scooter and the list of pending violation cases. (Photo | EPS)
Asked to pay Rs 42,000 fine, Bengaluru man leaves bike with cops
Who can own property on the moon and mars?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Arvind Kejriwal launches 'Green Delhi' app to redress pollution complaints
Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah (Photo | Gulshan Devaiah Instagram)
People are raising voice with insincerity: Gulshan Devaiah on Bollywood controversies
Gallery
Scottish actor Sean Connery, considered by many to have been the best James Bond, has died aged 90, according to an announcement Saturday, October 31, 2020, from his family. Check out the rare photos of 'The Original James Bond'. (File Photo | AP)
RIP Sean Connery: Check out some rare photos of The 'Original' James Bond
We know how much Cristiano Ronaldo loves his mom and sister. We have also heard how Harry Maguire got into the infamous bar fight for his sister. Tales of family support and surviving tough times together have always been told by many footballers. However
These football stars are in a 'complicated relationship' with their family... | Depay, Van Dijk, Adebayor and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp