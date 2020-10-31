Woman sets husband on fire in Machilipatnam

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A woman allegedly killed her husband by setting him on fire in Machilipatnam late Thursday night. The deceased was identified as Shaik Khadar Basha (38). He happens to be the son of Machilipatnam Market Yard chairman Shaik Achabba. According to Inaguduru Circle Inspector Srinivas, the incident happened around 12 am when Basha’s wife Nazia questioned him over his alleged extramarital affair with her sister.

In a fit of rage, Nazia poured kerosene on Basha’s face and set him ablaze. Basha got married to Nazia 14 years ago and the couple has four children. “Nazia claimed that Basha had developed an illicit relationship with her sister and also allegedly married her. When Nazia confronted Basha, he gave evasive answers, which led to an argument between the duo.

Nazia became infuriated when she spotted her husband and her sister living in a separate house,” Srinivas said. “Basha had suffered more than 40 per cent of burns and died while being shifted to Vijayawada government general hospital. A case was registered and Nazia was taken into custody,” the Circle Inspector said.