STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Woman sets husband on fire in Machilipatnam

A woman allegedly killed her husband by setting him on fire in Machilipatnam late Thursday night. 

Published: 31st October 2020 10:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2020 10:14 AM   |  A+A-

Blast, Fire

Representational Image. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  A woman allegedly killed her husband by setting him on fire in Machilipatnam late Thursday night. The deceased was identified as Shaik Khadar Basha (38). He happens to be the son of Machilipatnam Market Yard chairman Shaik Achabba. According to Inaguduru Circle Inspector Srinivas, the incident happened around 12 am when Basha’s wife Nazia questioned him over his alleged extramarital affair with her sister. 

In a fit of rage, Nazia poured kerosene on Basha’s face and set him ablaze. Basha got married to Nazia 14 years ago and the couple has four children. “Nazia claimed that Basha had developed an illicit relationship with her sister and also allegedly married her. When Nazia confronted Basha, he gave evasive answers, which led to an argument between the duo.

Nazia became infuriated when she spotted her husband and her sister living in a separate house,” Srinivas said. “Basha had suffered more than 40 per cent of burns and died while being shifted to Vijayawada government general hospital. A case was registered and Nazia was taken into custody,” the Circle Inspector said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
fire
India Matters
Conversion just for sake of marriage unacceptable: Allahabad HC
Covaxin
‘Roll out vaccine for high-risk patients with phase-3 trials’
An officer with the seized scooter and the list of pending violation cases. (Photo | EPS)
Asked to pay Rs 42,000 fine, Bengaluru man leaves bike with cops
Who can own property on the moon and mars?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Arvind Kejriwal launches 'Green Delhi' app to redress pollution complaints
Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah (Photo | Gulshan Devaiah Instagram)
People are raising voice with insincerity: Gulshan Devaiah on Bollywood controversies
Gallery
Scottish actor Sean Connery, considered by many to have been the best James Bond, has died aged 90, according to an announcement Saturday, October 31, 2020, from his family. Check out the rare photos of 'The Original James Bond'. (File Photo | AP)
RIP Sean Connery: Check out some rare photos of The 'Original' James Bond
We know how much Cristiano Ronaldo loves his mom and sister. We have also heard how Harry Maguire got into the infamous bar fight for his sister. Tales of family support and surviving tough times together have always been told by many footballers. However
These football stars are in a 'complicated relationship' with their family... | Depay, Van Dijk, Adebayor and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp