Hotel fire: Andhra government may go for appeal on HC order 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government is likely to go for an appeal on the interim order issued by the AP High Court, staying the probe into the fire accident that occurred in Swarna Palace, while hearing the quash petition filed by the management of Ramesh Hospitals. Two weeks after the fire mishap, Ramesh Cardiac and Multispeciality Hospitals Managing Director Dr Pothineni Ramesh Babu and non-executive chairperson Sitarama Mohan Rao filed a quash petition seeking the HC’s intervention and revoking the sections imposed in the case registered by Governorpet police.

It may be mentioned here that Justice D Ramesh asked why the District Collector, Sub-Collector and DM&HO, who permitted Ramesh Hospitals to run the Covid Care Centre from Swarna Palace, were not named as the accused in the case. According to police sources, senior officials are studying the interim order and instructed the probe team to go for a legal opinion to find possible ways for continuing the investigation and arrest the accused Dr Ramesh Babu and hotel owner Muttavarapu Srinivasa Rao.

“As the probe is at a preliminary stage, we did not add the names of other officials as suggested by the HC judge. We are collecting details related to the case and the arrest of two absconders will give more clarity. We are taking legal opinion and discussing with legal experts whether to go for an appeal on the HC order,” said the sources.They further hinted that the names of officials from both the Krishna district administration and VMC will be included in the FIR, if necessary.